Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. The leader of the US National Security Agency says there shouldn’t be “any doubt in anybody’s mind” that there was “a conscious effort by a nation-state” to sway the result of the 2016 presidential election. Adm. Michael Rogers leads both the NSA and US Cyber Command.

2. US President Barack Obama is about to pass the torch on a visit to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, widely seen as the new standard bearer of liberal democracy since the election of Donald Trump.

3. US President-elect Donald Trump is bad news for the world economy, according to a chief economist at Goldman Sachs.

4. Hillary Clinton gave an emotional speech in her first appearance since conceding the US presidential election. “The divisions laid bare by this election run deep, but please listen to me when I say this: America is worth it, our children are worth it,” Clinton said.

5. The international coalition battling to defeat ISIS is not backing a drive by Turkish forces and Syrian rebels to retake a jihadist stronghold in northern Syria. Their offensive on the city of Al-Bab was “independently” launched by Turkey.

6. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he wants to build a relationship of trust when he meets US President-elect Donald Trump, stressing that the two-way alliance is the core of Tokyo’s diplomacy and security.

7. SpaceX just made a big move to enshroud the planet in high-speed internet coverage. The aerospace company asked permission to launch 4,425 satellites — more than currently orbit Earth.

8. Dozens of rightwing protesters burst into Brazil’s legislative chamber to demand a military coup. Taking over the podium they chanted “general here, general here,” in reference to support for a takeover by the army.

9. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he might follow Russia’s step to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, citing criticism from Western nations for a rash of killings unleashed by his war on drugs.

10. Snapchat’s Spectacles live up to the hype, but the novelty wears off quickly.

And finally …

The 30 best movie endings of all time, ranked.

