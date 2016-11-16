Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. has quietly filed paperwork for an initial public offering, setting the wheels in motion for what’s expected to be the largest tech debut in years.

2. It looks like US President-elect Donald Trump will pay the price for alienating dozens of national security elites. Trump has an apparent shortage of qualified Republicans willing to serve in his administration.

3. Jihadists are trying to tighten their grip on power in Raqqa as US-backed forces near ISIS’ Syrian bastion. A Kurdish-Arab alliance called the Syrian Democratic Forces began an operation to recapture the city on November 5.

4. It’s still unclear if Colombians will accept a new peace deal with the FARC rebels. The original deal was to be written into the constitution, while the revised version will simply hold sway for three presidential terms: 12 years.

5. A multi-billion-dollar Russian deal to buy Indian refiner Essar was nearly sunk at the eleventh hour by a rival bid from Saudi Arabia, as the two oil superpowers vie for supremacy across the world.

6. Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly intends to stand for a fourth term in next September’s elections. “She is absolutely determined, positioned and ready to contribute to reinforcing the international liberal order,” Norbert Roettgen, a senior member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party, told CNN.

7. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko asked Donald Trump for support against “Russian aggression” during a congratulatory telephone conversation with the US president-elect. Trump’s shock election victory has been met with trepidation in Kiev because of the outspoken reality TV star’s praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

8. Nearly a third of the surface water in China’s biggest coal producing province is so polluted that it cannot be used by humans, according to the local environmental watchdog.

9. Thailand’s rice industry is in crisis during a politically sensitive period. The junta has resorted to providing loans to jasmine rice farmers.

10. Google’s YouTube video explaining a new app is a comic masterpiece. Google launched a new app called Photoscan that lets you easily digitize your old family photos and store them in the Google Photos app.

And finally …

The best 2016 supermoon photo we’ve seen yet took several years of planning.

