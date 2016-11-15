Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. US President Barack Obama said that when he travels to Europe this week he will be able to deliver a message to US allies that President-elect Donald Trump remains committed to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Obama said that Trump “expressed a great interest in maintaining our core strategic relationships.”

2. Apple is working on a pair of smart glasses. The product would be introduced in 2018 at the earliest and is advanced enough to be in talks with suppliers.

3. Asian democracies could be next in line to face the onslaught of a global wave of disenchantment with ruling elites, as the trend becomes firmly entrenched in the West.

4. Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has emerged as the favourite to be secretary of state in Donald Trump’s administration. There is reportedly no real competition for the job and it’s Giuliani’s if he wants it.

5. The European Union is altering its defence plans amid uncertainty over Donald Trump’s imminent presidency. The EU has scaled back plans for a military headquarters.

6. Reynolds American has reportedly rejected British American Tobacco’s $47 billion takeover offer, and is seeking a higher price.

7. Trivago files to go public in what could be one of the biggest IPOs of the year. Trivago is an online hotel reservation company backed by Expedia.

8. South Korean President Park Geun-Hye has hired a lawyer ahead of questioning by prosecutors over a snowballing political scandal that has engulfed her administration. Park would be the first sitting president to be interrogated in a criminal case.

9. Multinational companies are selling their Venezuelan operations at hefty discounts as they to seek to escape the nation’s soaring inflation and chronic supply shortages. Sell-offs by foreign companies could further isolate Venezuela’s economy.

10. US President Barack Obama lamented his administration’s struggle to close the prison at the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba, attributing some of the difficulty with shuttering the facility to restrictions put in place by members of Congress.

