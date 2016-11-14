Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. US President-elect Donald Trump named Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff and appointed campaign CEO Steve Bannon as chief strategist. CNN reported that House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner urged the president-elect to pick Priebus.

2. President-elect Donald Trump told “60 Minutes” that he plans to come through on one of his earliest campaign promises, and deport or jail 2 to 3 million immigrants living in the country illegally upon taking office.

3. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is set to say the British government will be “unashamedly pro-business” as it seeks to forge the country’s future role outside the European Union, but business must also act responsibly.

4. From the financial crisis to Brexit to the election of Donald Trump, globalization has flatlined, and has taken one blow after another. Now, it likely to see at least a partial unwind.

5. The trial of the man accused of murdering British lawmaker Jo Cox a week before Britain voted in June’s referendum on membership of the European Union is due to begin. Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two young children, was shot and repeatedly stabbed in the street.

6. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro rejected early elections as a way out of a spiraling crisis that has led to widespread shortages, soaring inflation, and mass protests. “An electoral way out? Way out to where?” Maduro asked.

7. Myanmar’s military has killed about 30 members of what it has described as a Rohingya Muslim militant group, marking the largest escalation of the conflict since fighting erupted in the northwest a month ago.

8. Jihadists plan to use Donald Trump’s shock US presidential victory as a propaganda tool to bring new fighters to their battlefields. Taliban commanders and ISIS supporters say Trump’s campaign trail rhetoric against Muslims will play perfectly in their recruitment efforts, especially for disaffected youth in the West.

9. Mark Zuckerberg still thinks it’s “extremely unlikely” that Facebook swayed the US presidential election, but he acknowledged that the social networking site has work to do when it comes to hoaxes on the platform.

10. Donald Trump’s election has the Philippine president singing a different tune. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has made clear his opinion of the current US president, calling Obama a “son of a bitch.”

And finally …

I’m a Muslim immigrant and I’m choosing to stay in Trump’s America.

