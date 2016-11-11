Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. President Barack Obama met with President-elect Donald Trump for the first time inside the White House. Obama said the pair discussed foreign and domestic policy, and the presidential transition.

2. Donald Trump has called people protesting his presidency “professional protestors incited by the media.” Thousands of people have taken to the streets to express their distaste about Trump’s election.

3. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s sales soared past $5 billion in the first hour of trading on Singles’ Day. Singles’ Day is the largest single-day shopping event in the world and encourages people without a partner to treat themselves.

4. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told Donald Trump to abandon his “deeply abhorrent” and “racist” rhetoric. The president-elect was once a business ambassador for Scotland before being stripped of his title.

5. Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen has died at 82. Cohen was one of the most enduring and beloved voices in folk and rock music and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

6. Afghanistan and Pakistan are worried over Trump’s foreign policy and anti-Muslim rhetoric. Politicians fretted about how he may change long-standing US foreign policy, while the public worried what his anti-Muslim campaign rhetoric would mean for them.

7. People are reselling Snapchat’s Spectacles for hundreds of dollars on eBay, less than 24 hours after they were released. Snapchat is only selling the camera-equipped frames in special pop-up vending machines appearing throughout the US.

8. The Syrian regime has expressed joy and enthusiasm for incoming US President Trump. President Bashar al-Assad said he is “happy that Clinton did not win” because of her stance on the conflict in Aleppo.

9. Mark Zuckerberg has dismissed the idea that fake news on Facebook swung the election, calling it “pretty crazy.” He says there was an equal amount of fake news stories targeting both Clinton and Trump’s campaigns.

10. Adobe is acquiring ad tech company TubeMogul for $540 million. The deal will see Adobe acquiring all TubeMogul’s common stock for $14 per share.

And finally …

These are the 11 countries with the best quality of life in the world.

