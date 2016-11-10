Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. US President Barack Obama will host a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at the White House, in their first public step toward a peaceful transition of power after the Republican businessman’s surprise election victory.

2. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton offered her concession after losing the election to now President-elect Donald Trump. “Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country,” Clinton said. “This is not the outcome we wanted or worked so hard for.”

3. Brexit and Trump are just the start — populism is coming to Europe next. Populism is now the most important force in global politics and is likely to strike in Europe next.

4. There is an overwhelming chance that the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, is facing its last few months of existence as we know it. For the past few years, congressional Republicans have taken symbolic vote after symbolic vote to repeal Obamacare.

5. Twitter chief operating officer Adam Bain is stepping down in the latest shake-up at the troubled internet company. Twitter CFO Anthony Noto will replace Bain.

6. Facebook has produced yet another computer network innovation that will once again floor the $41 billion network tech industry. The new innovation is a second-generation computer switch called Backpack that Facebook will release for free.

7. A Mexican congressional committee voted to reject a bid by President Enrique Pena Nieto to legalise gay marriage, marking a setback for the president and gay rights in the traditionally conservative country.

8. The fight to drive ISIS militants out of their urban stronghold in Mosul is turning into a nightmare, according to an Iraqi army colonel. He said tanks were useless against a well-drilled, mobile, and brutally effective enemy and the soldiers untrained for the urban warfare they face.

9. Hillary Clinton looks on track to win the popular vote in the US presidential election, despite losing in the Electoral College to Donald Trump, and therefore losing the presidency.

10. Faraday Future just shared a glimpse of its first real electric car. The secretive start-up is running into a number of challenges as it preps for its big reveal.

And finally …

Celebrities react to Donald Trump’s presidential victory with shock and horror.

