The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Good morning! Here is what you need to know before your first meeting today:

1. We have only seen “the tip of the iceberg” in the Westminster child abuse scandal. Home secretary Theresa May says 40 detectives are investigating whether a Conservative MP murdered a boy at a pedophile sex party in London in the early 1980s.

2. Asian markets really liked that Chinese interest rate cut. The Shanghai and Hang Seng indexes both jumped in early trading, according to the FT.

3. Observers say China’s interest rate cut is merely the first of more to come. The country appears to be going into an economic slowdown.

4. The UK government wants to keep Prince Charles’ “black spider memos” a secret. The Guardian has been fighting a years-long freedom of information lawsuit to unveil the letters the future king has written to cabinet members promoting his policy views.

5. The Israeli cabinet has approved a bill that defines Israel as a nation state of the Jews, and reserves some rights for Jewish people that non-Jews would not have. Unsurprisingly, not everyone is completely happy about that. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to amend the bill so that it provides equal rights for all.

6. Negotiators are trying to get Iran to agree to a pact that would stop its nuclear power programme from being militarised. The two sides are still talking but they are far apart.

7. The British woman jailed in Iran for watching a volleyball match has been released. She’s out on bail but is not allowed to return to the UK.

8. Forty-five people were killed by a suicide bomber at a volleyball match in Afghanistan. Volleyball had previously been banned by the Taliban.

9. The UK High Court will hear a case against Google in which a man claims the search engine must remove links to 3,600 web sites that have posted defamatory information about him. The case is not about the EU’s “right to be forgotten.” It goes further than that – it’s about whether Google has a legal duty to stop links to defamatory material posted anonymously.

10. Samsung is contemplating a huge shakeup that could cost co-CEO J.K. Shin his job. Shin oversees the mobile division of Samsung, which has recently seen sales and profits collapse, according to the Wall Street Journal.

And finally …

Yik Yak is now worth hundreds of millions of dollars. The localised bulletin board app heavily used by teens took a $US62 million round of investment.

