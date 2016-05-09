Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Thirty-year-old Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is increasingly calling the shots in Saudi Arabia, pushing out the country’s veteran oil minister on Saturday.

2. The huge “Panama Papers” data dump is going public Monday. Anyone in the world will be able to scour through a database of 200,000 companies, trusts, foundations, and funds.

3. North Korea has detained a BBC journalist over his reporting and will expel him. Rupert Wingfield-Hayes was interrogated for an inappropriate description of leader Kim Jong Un in his coverage, according to a CNN correspondent.

4. Nearly half of voters in eight big European Union countries want to be able to vote on whether to remain EU members. A third would opt to leave the EU, according to a new poll.

5. Voting is underway in the Philippines to elect a new president. Anti-establishment firebrand Rodrigo Duterte is the shock favourite to win after a campaign in which he vowed to butcher criminals.

6. Greek lawmakers adopted a controversial package of pension reforms and tax hikes late Sunday, despite mass public opposition.

7. The wildfire ripping through Canada could be the costliest natural disaster in its history. Insurance losses could exceed $7 billion.

8. North Carolina officials were given until Monday to tell US federal attorneys whether they would stop enforcing a new law blocking LGBT protections. Republican Gov. Pat McCrory said Sunday he will decide how to respond by the deadline.

9. New Zealand is at the heart of a tangled web of shelf companies and trusts being used by wealthy Latin Americans to channel funds around the world, according to a report Monday based on the “Panama Papers.”

10. Former US vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin vowed on Sunday to help unseat Paul Ryan, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, over his refusal to endorse Donald Trump.

And finally …

I tried egg breakfast sandwiches from Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s — here’s who does it best.

NOW WATCH: 7 inventors who were killed by their own inventions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.