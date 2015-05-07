REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid The Conservative party have taken a one-point lead over Labour in the latest polls

1. Britons head to the polls today in what’s expected to be one of the tightest general election races in recent history, with the Conservative and Labour parties running neck-and-neck.

2. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu managed to cobble together enough parliamentary seats to form a new coalition government, just hours before the Wednesday night deadline.

3. Canada passed an anti-terror that greatly expands the powers of the country’s spy agency, a move that follows last year’s attack on parliament.

4.The Germanwings copilot believed to have deliberately crashed a plane into the French Alps in March reportedly practised steering the plane into a rapid descent on a previous flight.



5. The World Health Organisation could declare the Ebola epidemic officially over in Liberia if no new cases are reported by Saturday, after announcing on Wednesday the lowest weekly total of new cases in West Africa since the outbreak began.

6.Chile’s President Michelle Bachelet has asked all her ministers to resign and says she will announce a new cabinet in the next 72 hours.

7.The European Commission, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund issued a rare joint statement on Wednesday in response to accusations from Greece that internal rifts have blocked a bailout deal.

8.The last-known surviving member of the original German team that designed the rocket that took US astronauts to the moon in 1969, Oscar Holderer, has died at age 95.

9. The US city of Chicago will pay a total of up to $US5.5 million (£2.49 million) to dozens of people tortured by the city’s police in the 1970s and 1980s, the largest package of its kind in America.

10. SpaceX successfully tested the pad abort system on its Dragon 2 spacecraft, which will used in the event of a rocket malfunction when the vehicle takes astronauts to space as early as 2017.

An unmanned Russian cargo ship that has been spinning out of control since launching last week will burn up as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere on Friday.

