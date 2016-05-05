Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Ohio Governor John Kasich dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday, effectively handing the Republican presidential nomination to Donald Trump.

2. United Kingdom voters will cast their ballots for local representatives on Thursday. Final opinion polls put Labour candidate Sadiq Khan 12 to 14 points ahead in the race for London mayor.

3. It appears Turkey’s prime minister is about to quit. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is not planning to run for party leadership at an upcoming conference, according to senior party officials.

4. Elon Musk said Wednesday that Tesla now wants to be delivering 500,000 vehicles per year by 2018, a full two years ahead of a previously announced schedule.

5. Yahoo’s 15-year-long partnership with AT&T has come to an end. The deal brought in $100 million in almost pure profit last year.

6. Alberta declared a state of emergency Wednesday, as wildfires in Canada have forced 80,000 people to flee their homes.

7. China will invest $11.9 billion in building aviation infrastructure this year. The investment will initially lead to 11 construction projects and 52 upgrades to existing facilities.

8. US Secretary of State John Kerry just drew a new red line for Syrian President Bashar Assad. The new deadline for Assad’s transition out of power is August 1.

9. The European central bank is permanently stopping production of the 500-euro note, getting rid of drug cartels’ favourite currency.

10. The US Justice Department said Wednesday that North Carolina’s so-called bathroom law violates the US Civil Rights Act. The law in question bans transgender people from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

And finally …

How to find out everything Google knows about you.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.