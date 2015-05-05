REUTERS/China Daily A six-year-old acrobat performs on the opening of a tourist festival in Bozhou, Anhui province, China May 3, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Texas police are investigating whether two gunmen killed outside of a drawing contest for depictions of the prophet Muhammad had ties to terrorist groups.

2. New peace talks on Syria, which will include delegates from the Syrian government, Turkey, Iran, and some rebel groups, are set to begin in Geneva on Tuesday.

3. A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck on Tuesday around 93 miles south of Papua New Guinea, triggering a tsunami warning.

4.Mountaineering companies called off the Mount Everest climbing season for the second year in a row after a major earthquake triggered an avalanche that killed 18 people and trapped hundreds of others on the peak.

5. Finland sent letters to around 900,000 former army conscripts as part of a massive reservist campaign, which it says is a response to recent defence budget cuts and not increased tensions with Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

6. Negotiations between Greece and its European creditors on a bailout deal continues to be stalled by differences over pension cuts and labour reforms, including a plan to raise the minimum wage.



7. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China next week for a two-day meeting.



8. Jean-Marie Le Pen has been suspended from the Front National, the party he founded, after allegedly making racist and antisemitic remarks.

9. There’s just two days to go before Britain’s general election, with polls showing the Conservatives and Labour neck-and-neck.

10. On Wednesday, Elon Musk’s private transport company SpaceX will conduct its first test of a revolutionary new launch escape system on the Dragon 2 space vehicle, which a human crew could use to abort in the event of a malfunction.



And finally …

Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, previously known as Kate Middleton, named their second child and fourth in line to the throne

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.