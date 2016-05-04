Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Donald Trump is now the presumptive US presidential nominee for the Republican party after rival Ted Cruz dropped out of the race. Trump won the Indiana primary Tuesday.

2. Bernie Sanders pulled off a slight upset in the Indiana Democratic primary. However, Hillary Clinton still maintains a substantial lead in popular votes, pledged delegates, and superdelegates.

3. IBM will make a quantum computer available to the public on Wednesday. The tech giant has managed to release a quantum computer as a cloud service before rival Google.

4. McDonald’s is testing adding garlic to its fries. If successful, the brand new menu item could spread to 250 of the fast food chain’s restaurants in California this August.

5. Google is about to put roughly 100 new self-driving minivans on the road. The partnership with Fiat Chrysler is the first time Google has worked directly with an automaker to create its self-driving vehicles.

6. Brazil’s prosecutor-general asked the country’s Supreme Court to open an investigation of President Dilma Rousseff. The probe is part of a massive corruption investigation involving state-run oil firm Petrobras.

7. Peruvian crime lord Gerson Gálvez Calle — alias “Caracol” or Snail — was arrested in Colombia over the weekend. He was immediately deported to Peru.

8. Venezuela’s state-owned oil firm has issued at least $310 million in debt, stretching the finances of a company that bondholders already worry is on its way to default.

9. US Defence Secretary Ash Carter blasted Russian aggression in Europe. Carter said the “most disturbing” Russian rhetoric was about using nuclear weapons.

10. The five-year-old boy whose makeshift Lionel Messi shirt went viral has fled Afghanistan. The young fan and his family have been forced to flee to Pakistan due to repeated threats from local gangsters.

And finally …

