Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. US President Barack Obama spent a significant portion of his trip through Asia selling a key part of his legacy that has come under fire back home. The Trans-Pacific Partnership is the cornerstone of the “pivot to Asia,” a signature goal of the Obama administration’s foreign-policy agenda.

2. Europe’s stability has re-emerged as a major cause of concern on Societe Generale’s famous “black swans” chart. “Black swan” events are unlikely to occur but, should they come about, would cause chaos on global markets.

3. The man tasked with fighting corruption in Brazil resigned on Monday after leaked recordings suggested he tried to derail a sprawling corruption probe. Transparency Minister Fabiano Silveira announced his plans to step down in a letter.

4. One of the biggest ever battles against ISIS is going on in Fallujah, as the Iraqi army stormed to the southern edge of the city under US air support.

5. Former US Attorney General Eric Holder said Edward Snowden performed a “public service” in stoking a national debate about secret domestic surveillance programs. Holder also said Snowden should still return to the US to stand trial.

6. Former Zurich Insurance boss Martin Senn has committed suicide six months after leaving the company under a cloud. The tragedy comes less than three years after Zurich’s finance chief took his own life.

7. The director of the Cincinnati Zoo stood by the decision to shoot dead a gorilla as he dragged a 4-year-old boy around by the ankle. “Looking back, we would make the same decision” to shoot the gorilla, Thayne Maynard said.

8. A Bill Gates-backed veggie burger released last week is the best one you can buy in a grocery store. Beyond Meat claims it made a 100% plant-based burger that tastes like real beef.

9. ISIS just suffered another loss in Libya, as a force that controls oil terminals in the eastern part of the country said it had captured the town of Ben Jawad.

10. The Golden State Warriors are returning to the NBA Finals, where they will face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

And finally …

15 people who prove you don’t have to wake up early to be successful.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.