Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Apple shares closed down for an eighth-straight day on Monday. This is the first time this has happened since July 1998 and the stock has now lost 11% since April 26.

2. Vladimir Putin carried out a major reshuffling of Russia’s law enforcement. The Russian president dismissed eight senior law enforcement officials and promoted 12 others who are viewed as Putin loyalists.

3. China and Japan’s economies are expected to slow sharply over the next two years, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF warned of several external challenges — weakness in advanced economies, weak global trade, and increasingly volatile global financial markets.

4. Donald Trump’s rhetoric is driving many foreign-born US residents to seek citizenship. Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, has pledged to deport the estimated 11 million people living in the US illegally.

5. Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and ISIS appear to be working in tandem. The Syrian government’s recapture of the ancient city of Palmyra from ISIS militants was apparently part of a pre-arranged deal.

6. A group of newly discovered planets are a game changer in the hunt for alien life. A team of astronomers discovered three Earth-sized exoplanets, all orbiting the same star just 40 light-years from us.

7. Leicester City secured their improbable Premier League title on Monday. The title is the first in Leicester’s 132-year history.

8. A judge in Brazil ordered phone carriers to block WhatsApp for 72 hours starting Monday. The reason for the order is not known due to legal secrecy.

9. The ancestry of modern Europeans has been traced back to a single group of early humans living about 35,000 years ago. In a new study, researchers analysed the DNA from 51 prehistoric Europeans to find migration patterns and population changes.

10. Pop superstar Prince’s notorious vault of unreleased music has been drilled open, potentially giving the world a new Prince album every year for the next century.

And finally …

Our 24 favourite military movies everyone should see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.