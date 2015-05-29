REUTERS/Tamir Kalifa Flood damaged vehicles and debris are strewn across lawns throughout the length of Bogie Drive in San Marcos, Texas May 26, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. FIFA President Sepp Blatter is expected to be reelected for his fifth term on Friday amid a corruption scandal that involved the arrest of several senior football executives during a dawn raid at a luxury hotel in Zurich on Wednesday.

2. Russia is reportedly amassing soldiers and unmarked tanks near the border with Ukraine, although Russia denies that the military build-up indicates it plans to invade Ukraine.

3. International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde hinted Thursday that a bailout deal between Greece and is creditors is not progressing as fast as Athens has suggested, while the country faces another major debt repayment on June 5.

4. A heat wave in India, where temperatures have climbed above 47 degrees C (116 degrees F), has killed nearly 1,500 people in one week.



5. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday made troop deaths during peacetime a “state secret,” meaning it’s a criminal offence to release information about the deaths of soldiers in “special operations.”



6. Islamic State purportedly posted online photographs of the historical Syrian city of Palmyra that suggest the city’s ancient ruins have not been destroyed.



7. South Korea passed a bill on Friday to ban taxi services provided by private drivers, in a move that would make Uber’s low-cost service, uberX, illegal.

8.More than 130 people have been ordered to evacuate on the southern Japanese island of Kuchinoerabujima after a volcano erupted suddenly on Friday.



9.A rebel coalition led by Al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front on Thursday took control of the last remaining government-held city in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib.

10.Spain charged the leader of Nigerian Islamist militant group Boko Haram with terrorism and crimes against humanity over a 2013 attack on a Nigerian town in which a Spanish nun was assaulted.



And finally …

Scientists have finally solved the mystery of why Swiss cheese has holes.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.