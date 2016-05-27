Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Barack Obama on Friday will become the first US president to visit Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic bombing.

2. Panama’s Supreme Court called on the country’s government to request the extradition of former President Ricardo Martinelli from the US. Martinelli is accused of using public money to spy on more than 150 people illegally.

3. China aims to turn some of the islands in the disputed South China Sea into Maldives-style resorts, a state-run newspaper said Friday. China began tourist cruises to the South China Sea on a trial basis in 2013.

4. Google has won its trial against Oracle, with a jury deciding that Google’s use of disputed computer code was “fair use.”

5. US Senator Bernie Sanders appears to be closing in on Hillary Clinton in California, which holds the last major battle of the Democratic presidential primaries in early June.

6. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that a G7 leaders summit did not discuss a potential British exit from the European Union, but that there was a consensus that they wanted the country to stay in.

7. Facebook is shutting down the video-ad company it bought for about half a billion dollars two years ago. LiveRail helped video publishers make money by connecting them to advertisers through an automated-bidding process.

8. Neanderthals built something deep inside a cave that scientists can’t yet explain. A new study published in Nature shows they built stone structures deep inside caves in the south of France.

9. A “Jeopardy!” champion who’s made over $130,000 can’t stop taunting host Alex Trebek. Buzzy Cohen has won $133,402 in just seven days.

10. The Scripps National Spelling Bee ended on an historic note for the third consecutive year, with Jairam Hathwar and Nihar Janga declared co-champions.

