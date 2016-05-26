Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Oil is back at $50 a barrel, the first time the Brent Crude price has been at that level since November 2015.

2. Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel confirmed he secretly financed Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker Media, in an effort to put the news website out of business

3. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has fired his national political director after six weeks on the job. Trump said Wednesday that Rick Wiley “should be fired” for his handling of a fundraising deal with the Republican National Committee.

4. One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting inside a concert venue in New York City. Rapper T.I. was scheduled to perform at Irving Plaza Wednesday night.

5. Japan’s prime minister publicly scolded US President Barack Obama to his face over a “despicable” Okinawa murder allegedly committed by an American. Shinzo Abe told Obama that he was lodging a “protest” over the death of a 20-year-old woman who had been missing since April.

6. US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton “did not comply” with State Department policies when she chose to use a personal email account to conduct government business, according to an inspector general’s report released Wednesday.

7. Salesforce stock closed at an all-time high on Wednesday, as Wall Street continues to be impressed by the cloud software maker’s robust growth across almost all segments.

8. The military could play “king-maker” in Venezuela’s political crisis. As tensions in Venezuela intensified in recent weeks the military and other security forces have been thrust into a more prominent role.

9. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s army captured a key breadbasket, and now 600,000 Syrians face starvation.

10. McDonald’s ex-CEO just revealed a terrifying reality for fast-food workers. “It’s cheaper to buy a $35,000 robotic arm than it is to hire an employee who’s inefficient making $15 an hour bagging french fries,” former McDonald’s USA CEO Ed Rensi said.

And finally …

Young people should consider moving to these affordable “18-hour cities” to start their careers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.