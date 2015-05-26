REUTERS/Ramiro Gomez Residents stand outside their homes as damaged cars are seen after a tornado hit the town of Ciudad Acuna, state of Coahuila, May 25, 2015. At least 10 people died on Monday morning after a tornado hit Ciudad Acuna, a Mexican city on the border with Texas, Mayor Evaristo Lenin Perez said.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Iraqi forces on Saturday launched a counterattack against Islamic State militants near the city of Ramadi, a week after it was seized by insurgents.

2. At least 13 people have been killed and thousands of homes damaged by a tornado that hit northern Mexico.

3. States of emergency have been declared throughout Texas after at least three people died from flash floods.

4. British Prime Minister David Cameron met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker Monday night over reforms to the European bloc.

5. Spain’s ruling People’s Party on Sunday suffered its worst results in municipal elections in more than two decades, ahead of the general election in November.



6. One of the biggest fighter jet exercises in Europe, involving NATO member nations as well as Sweden, Finland, and Switzerland, has begun near Russia’s borders to test cooperation among countries.



7.Japan will for the first time join the US and Australia in military exercises this summer amid growing concerns over China’s actions in the South China Sea.

8. The daughters of blues legend BB King allege that his business manager and personal assistant poisoned their father, which hastened his death earlier this month.

9.Greece is still locked in talks with its international lenders for the release of a €7.2 billion (£5.10 billion, $US7.90 billion) bailout instalment, while a poll suggests Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is loosing public support for his negotiating power.

10. Malaysia Airlines in undergoing a complete overhaul, which includes plans to lay-off about one-third of its workforce, after two aviation disasters last year.

And finally …

A rare pure white sparrow has been spotted in Australia.

