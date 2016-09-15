Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. A report has revealed business ties between Donald Trump and foreign governments that could jeopardize national security if he becomes president. The report specifically cited the Trump Organisation’s ties to the Russian and Iranian governments.

2. At least six people have died and more than 100 are injured after two trains collided in India. The accident occurred near the city of Multan when a Karachi-bound passenger train rammed into a goods train

3. The United States and Russia have agreed that the Syrian ceasefire that began on Monday has largely held and should be extended for another 48 hours.

4. Floods in North Korea that have left hundreds dead or missing have been called the “worst disaster” to hit the country since World War II. The floods along the Tumen River have left thousands in urgent need of food and shelter.

5. Apple CEO Tim Cook has hinted at what Apple’s next big product could be. Cook said that augmented reality is “incredibly interesting” and is the “larger… by far” than virtual reality.

6. Typhoon Meranti has slammed into

southeastern China.The storm smashed windows and caused mass power outages affecting more than 1.5 million homes, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

7. Hillary Clinton’s doctor has said she is “fit to serve as president” after she fell ill at a 9/11 memorial ceremony. The presidential candidate was diagnosed with mild, non-contagious bacterial pneumonia last Friday.

8. Japan may soon be revising its 100-year-old policy on sex crimes. One of the changes would see the minimum term for rape increase from three years at present to five years.

9. Donald Trump is closing in on Hillary Clinton in key swing states and making gains nationally, according to new polls. The polls came after a rocky weekend for Clinton marred by illness and damage control.

10. SeaWorld’s killer whale shows and breeding programs have finally been banned. Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill that will end the park’s orca breeding programs.

And finally …

Britain’s most successful inventor, Sir James Dyson, has explained why Brexit is “a liberation” and a “wonderful opportunity for all of us.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.