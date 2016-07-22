Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Donald Trump has formally accepted the Republican nomination for president. Trump gave a lengthy, dark speech casting himself as the only saviour of an America in decline.

2. Francois Hollande has told British Prime Minister Theresa May that there will be no free trade without open borders following Brexit. The French leader was appearing alongside May for the first time since she took office last week.

3. Authorities in France have accused five suspects of acting as accomplices to the Nice attacker. 84 people were killed when Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel rammed a truck into a crowd celebrating a Bastille Day fireworks display.

4. The EU has said it is watching Turkey’s state of emergency “with concern.” The country announced a state of emergency, strengthening state powers to round up suspects behind the failed military coup and suspending a key European rights convention.

5. An unarmed black therapist who was lying on the ground with his hands in the air has been shot three times by police in Florida.

6. The UK’s first ever double hand transplant has been successful. Chris King says he feels “whole again” and is looking forward to riding a bike.

7. Roger Ailes has resigned as the CEO and chairman of Fox News. Fox News parent company 21st Century Fox announced that Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch will assume the role of acting chairman and CEO.

8. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos just passed Warren Buffett to become the 3rd-richest man in the world. Bezos’ total net worth of $65.05 billion pushes him past Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s founder, by $32 million.

9. The NBA is officially moving the 2017 All-Star game from Charlotte, North Carolina, in protest against the state’s anti-LGBT law.

10. Chris Froome has won the 18th stage of the Tour de France. The cyclist has opened up a lead of nearly four minutes as his third tour win nears.

And finally …

This elite Kurdish unit is hunting down ISIS militants. Known as the “Black Devils,” this resilient unit has been claimed to be the first responders against ISIS activity.

