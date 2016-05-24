Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Brazil’s interim government is getting rocked by a new corruption scandal. A newspaper has published what it said was recordings of a key minister discussing using president Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment to halt a massive probe into embezzlement.

2. China is trying to smooth US trade ties after Donald Trump’s threats. Republican presidential hopeful Trump said that he would restrict Chinese imports with a 45% tariff.

3. Facebook is changing its internal Trending Topics guidelines after a report alleged political bias. The company will no longer rely on a list of external websites to decide how important a topic surfaced by its algorithm is.

4. Elijah Wood said there’s a secret pedophile ring in Hollywood and child actors are ‘prey.’ Wood is quoted in The Sydney Times saying child actors are regularly “preyed upon” by “vipers” in Hollywood.

5. Austria elected a 72-year-old former leader of the Greens party to be its next president, narrowly avoiding becoming the first country in the EU to vote in a far-right candidate as head of state.

6. One of the Baltimore, Maryland police officers at the heart of the Freddie Grey case has been cleared of all charges. Grey died after suffering spinal injuries he is believed to have sustained in a police van after his arrest in April 2015.

7. US Senator Bernie Sanders will get a major voice in shaping the Democratic Party’s platform at its summer convention, picking six committee members.

8. The director of the World Health Organisation just issued a chilling warning. The world is not prepared to cope with what appears to be a dramatic increase in new and reemerging infectious disease threats, Dr. Margaret Chan said Monday.

9. The family of a baseball legend is suing ‘Big Tobacco’ over his death from cancer. Tony Gwynn died in 2014 at the age of 54 from salivary gland cancer, a disease he attributed to his 31-year habit of chewing smokeless tobacco.

10. The Venezuelan bottler of Coca-Cola has halted production of sugar-sweetened beverage due to a lack of sugar. Venezuela is in the midst of a deep recession.

