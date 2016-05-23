Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Iraq announced the beginning of military operations to retake the ISIS-held held city of Fallujah. Iraqi forces are “approaching a moment of great victory” against ISIS, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in a televised address Sunday night.

2. Hillary Clinton constantly hammered home a new message against Donald Trump in an interview Sunday. “We are stronger together,” Clinton repeated on “Meet the Press.”

3. Austria’s populist Freedom Party is in a tight presidential election runoff, which would make candidate Norbert Hofer the EU’s first president from the anti-immigrant far-right.

4. Mexico announced Friday that it had approved the extradition of jailed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to the US. Guzmán now has up to 30 days to appeal the decision.

5. Egypt is using a robot submarine to help search for debris from the crashed EgyptAir flight. Searchers are still trying to locate the flight’s black box recorders.

6. Greek parliament approved a series of bailout reforms before a key Eurogroup meeting. The bill increases tax, creates a new privatization fund, and frees up the sale of non performing loans.

7. US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders cranked up his fight with party leaders on Sunday, backing a challenger to the Democratic National Committee’s chairwoman.

8. Nigeria’s economic crisis is getting worse, according to data released Friday. The country continues to suffer from numerous economic headaches including lower oil prices and the government’s controversial foreign-exchange and price-control policies.

9. A top US commander made a secret trip to a Syrian warzone. Army Gen. Joseph Votel said he felt a moral obligation to enter a war zone to check on his troops.

10. British director Ken Loach won the Palme d’Or top prize at the Cannes film festival for the second time in a decade. Loach won for his drama “I, Daniel Blake” about the shame of poverty in austerity-hit Europe.

And finally …

Rare photos show life inside North Korea’s top-secret military.

