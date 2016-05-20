Claudio Peri/ANSA via AP The pack of riders pedals in the countryside during the eleventh stage of the Giro d’Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Modena to Asolo, Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday

1. The wreckage from EgyptAir

Flight MS80, which crashed heading from Paris to Cairo early Thursday morning, has still not been found. Greek officials initially said they had located pieces of plastic and two life jackets in the Mediterranean Sea, near where a transponder signal from the plane was emitted sometime before it fell off the radar, but that information turned out to be wrong.

2. A second girl who was kidnapped more than two years ago from a government school in Chibok by Boko Haram militants has been rescued.The Nigerian army is moving into a Boko Haram forest stronghold to rescue the rest of the more than 200 schoolgirls who were abducted in April 2014.

3. Taiwan has sworn in its first woman president, Tsai Ing-wen. Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party, which has traditionally favoured independence from China, takes over after eight years under China-friendly Nationalist Ma Ying-jeou.

4. ISIS is planning a wave of terrorist attacks in France, the country’s internal intelligence agency chief, Patrick Calvar, said in a rare warning to the parliament’s defence committee. France is likely to see explosive devices placed around areas with large crowds, Calvar said.

5. Gap is closing up to 75 stores, mostly outside the US, in an effort to achieve $275 million in annual pre-tax savings. The closures will include all of its 53 Old Navy stores in Japan as part of a shift to markets in North America and China.

6. ISIS has lost more territory in Iraq and Syria as the international effort to take back land the terrorist group seized continues. Losing territory goes against ISIS’ message of “remaining and expanding,” a platform that it has used to recruit thousands of foreign fighters to the Middle East.

7. CBS News’ “60 Minutes” correspondent Morley Safer died on Thursday at the age of 84. Safer, who retired from “60 Minutes” last week after 46 years as a journalist, won ;a dozen Emmys and three Peabody Awards for his work.

8. Former world no. 1 Maria Sharapova may never play tennis again after testing positive for meldonium prior to the Australian Open in January, according to the president of the Russian Tennis Federation. Sharapova says she continued to take meldonium — even after receiving multiple emails that it had been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s list of banned substances — because she knew it by another name.

9. The European Union will miss a June deadline to grant visa-free travel to Turkey unless the country adjusts its anti-terrorism law so that the punishment for crimes is more in line with EU regulation. The EU has proposed relaxing travel rules for Turks in exchange for Turkey’s help in preventing the flow of migrants into Europe.

10. The probability of Britain voting to leave the European Union on June 23 is currently less than 20%, according to polling analyst Matt Singh. Singh is the only person who correctly predicted a Conservative majority in last year’s UK general election.

And finally …

Italy cooked the world’s longest pizza, which stretches one mile and is topped with n

early 1,500 kilograms of tomato sauce and two tons of mozzarella.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.