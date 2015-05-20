REUTERS/Caren Firouz Police academy graduates march during their graduation ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan May 18, 2015. Out of the 408 graduating officers, 76 female officers were inducted into the Pakistan police force, according to the police force.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Iraq has called for volunteers to help take back the western Iraq city of Ramadi, which fell to Islamic State militants over the weekend.



2. North Korea on Wednesday abruptly reversed its decision to allow UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to visit the isolated state.

3. Japanese supplier Takata is expected to recall 34 million vehicles in the United States due to potentially defective airbags that can rupture and send metal fragments into the car when deployed.

4.

European leaders rejected Greece’s revised budget, which requires approval to unlock bailout money, during another round of negotiations on Tuesday.

5. Nine men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the Hatton Garden jewellery heist that occurred in London in early April.

6. Protests against Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza continue in the capital this week, after a failed coup over Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term in office, which opposition groups say is against the constitution.

7.Five of the world’s biggest banks — JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, and UBS — are expected to plead guilty on Wednesday to criminal charges over the rigging of currency markets and to pay significant penalties.

8. It’s still unclear what caused a pipeline along the California coastline to rupture Tuesday, leaking an estimated 21,000 gallons of oil in the ocean.

9.China and Brazil agreed to a series of multibillion dollar trade and investment deals on Tuesday as part of a $US50 billion (£32 billion) Chinese investment package.

10. US federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged six Chinese nationals with allegedly stealing trade secrets from US technology companies and sharing them with China.

And finally …

It took less than five hours for the official Twitter account of US Presidetn Barack Obama to reach 1 million followers, breaking a Guinness World Record formerly held by actor Robert Downey Jr.

