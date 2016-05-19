Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. An EgyptAir Flight heading from Paris to Cairo and carrying 66 people has disappeared from radar, according to the airline. The airline said a search and rescue team is being assembled after Flight MS804 lost contact with radar at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Cairo time, when it was was scheduled to land 20 minutes later.

2. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologised after he was accused of elbowing a female legislator during a scuffle on the Parliament floor. “I was elbowed in the chest by the prime minister and then I had to leave,” New Democratic Party politician Ruth Ellen Brosseau

said. “It was very overwhelming and so I left the chamber to go and sit in the lobby. I missed the vote because of this.”

3. One of the 276 Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram two years ago was found in Nigeria. Teenager Amina Ali was found on Tuesday near the Sambisa forest near the border with Cameroon.

4. A

US Air Force B-52 crashed at an air base in Guam shortly after takeoff during a regular exercise in the Pacific. All seven crew members made it out safely and the cause of the incident is under investigation.

5. Ivanka Trump defended her father, US presidential candidate Donald Trump, on Wednesday against a New York Times story

that detailed extensive allegations of workplace sexism. “I’m not in every interaction my father has, but he’s not a groper,” she said in an interview with CBS.

6. A US patrol plane on a regular mission was intercepted by two Chinese military aircraft over the South China Sea on Wednesday. “Initial reports characterised the incident as unsafe,” said Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza, according to NBC.

7. A hacker is reportedly selling the stolen emails and passwords of 117 million LinkedIn users. The hacker known as “Peace” says the credentials were obtained during a 2012 LinkedIn data breach in which 6.5 million encrypted passwords were posted online, according to Motherboard.

8. Spain and Portugal have temporarily avoided fines from the European Commission for failing to comply with European Union fiscal rules. Both nations are under scrutiny for missing targets on debt reduction, but European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has postponed the decision until after the general election in Spain.

9. A new report found no evidence that genetically modified crops are less safe to eat or worse for the environment than regular crops, despite concerns that GMOs could have an effect on everything from allergies to cancer. Foods that have been genetically modified include genes taken from another organism to protect them against certain pests or herbicides.

10. Google announced at its biggest conference of the year that it has now driven more than 2 billion app installs. It’s a significant improvement from last year, when it claimed only “hundreds of millions” to Facebook’s 1 billion app installs.

Here’s what fruits and vegetables looked like before we domesticated them.

