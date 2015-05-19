REUTERS/Khalil Ashaw A rebel fighter of the Al-Furqan brigade covers his ears as a fellow fighter fires a vehicle’s weapon during what the rebels said is an oftencive to take control of the al-Mastouma army base which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad near Idlib city May 17, 2015. Picture taken May 17, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Shi’ite militia fighters are preparing to launch an offencive to take back Ramadi, the western Iraqi city that has fallen to Islamic State militants in the government’s biggest defeat since last summer.

2. At least 40 people died in a landslide in Colombia on Monday, triggered by heavy rains.



3. Cash-strapped

Greece was reportedly offered a deal from the European Commission on Monday that would unlock about €5 billion (£3.62 billion, $US5.69 billion) in bailout money with some austerity measures.

4. Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra appeared in court on Tuesday for the start of her trial on negligence charges over a multi-billion dollar rice scheme.

5. China announced guidelines for reform policies in 2015, with an emphasis on boosting consumption at the expense of exports and investment.

6. Around 170 members of rival motorcycle gangs were charged with engaging in organised crime on Monday after a shootout at a Texas restaurant that killed nine people.

7. Oil prices are rising over concerns about conflicts in Iraq and Yemen that could potentially disrupt production.



8. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has ruled out an amnesty for Australian citizens seeking to quit foreign militant groups and return home.



9.The US signed a $US1 billion (£638 billion) loan guarantee deal for Ukraine, designed to help the war-torn country rebuild its economy.

10. French cartoonist Renald Luzier, who drew Charlie Hebdo’s front cover picture of Mohammed following the attack on the publication’s editorial team in January, said he is leaving the paper because it’s too difficult without his colleagues.

And finally …

American TV legend David Letterman broadcasts his final show Wednesday, ending a 33-year run.

