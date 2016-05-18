Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1.

Mexico, home to the world’s second-largest Catholic population, has proposed legalizing gay marriage. President Enrique Peña Nieto said he would seek to add same-sex marriage provisions to Mexico’s constitution and the national civil code.

2. Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain will not hold a second referendum on whether or not to leave the European Union if the vote on June 23 is close. “You can’t have neverendums, you have referendums,” he said at an event hosted by the World Economic Forum.

3. US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders won the primary in Oregon while rival Hillary Clinton took a narrow lead in Kentucky. The race in Kentucky was too close to call, but Clinton declared victory on her Twitter feed: “We just won Kentucky! Thanks to everyone who turned out. We’re always stronger united.”

4. ISIS is recruiting on dating websites, in addition to platforms like Twitter and messaging app Telegram. A Jordanian intelligence official told BuzzFeed News that he was approached last year by a family near Zarqua “who believed their daughter was speaking to dangerous people” through a dating site for devout Muslims.

5. Oil prices are hitting 2016 highs, pushing toward $50 a barrel. “With oil continuing to suffer from supply disruptions… EIA inventory data will be key to price action. Any further decline in stockpiles could see oil’s run higher continue,” ANZ bank said, according to Reuters.

6. Thirty-one athletes from six sports could be banned from this year’s Rio Olympics after failing dope tests. An International Olympic Committee official told Reuters no names would be made public until athletes had been informed and a second sample was also tested.

7. US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday said he filed a new financial-disclosure form with the Federal Election Commission that detailed a net worth of more than $10 billion. Trump called the filing “the largest in the history of the FEC.”

8. Microsoft has come out against Brexit. The American software company, which employs 5,000 staff in Britain, said the UK should stay in the European Union if it wanted to receive more investment.

9. Shocking photos show Kenyan police brutally beating protesters in central Nairobi. Citizens are protesting an election oversight body, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, which they say is biased and should be scrapped.

10. Google on Wednesday kicks off its biggest event of the year, a three-day long developers’ conference near its headquarters in Mountain View, California. The company uses this event to show off all the cool new tech it’s been working on and to lay out its vision for the future.

And finally …

A mummy blogger confesses that most of her stuff is “fake nonsense” and the mummy blogging industry is ‘b——t.’

