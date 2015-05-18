REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya Burundian refugees gather on the shores of Lake Tanganyika in Kagunga village in Kigoma region in western Tanzania, as they wait for MV Liemba to transport them to Kigoma township, May 17, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Islamic State militants claimed full control of the western Iraqi city of Ramadi on Sunday in the biggest victory for the extremist group since last summer.

2. Thousands of anti-government protesters in Macedonia’s capital rallied outside

Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski’s government office on Sunday, f

ollowing the release of taped conversations that “appear to expose tight government control over journalists, judges, and the conduct of elections,” Reuters said.

3. US special operations forces killed a senior Islamic State commander during an overnight raid in eastern Syria.

4. Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza made his first public appearance in the capital of Bujumbura on Sunday since a failed attempt last week to overthrow him.

5. Nine people were killed and several more were injured on Sunday during a shooting involving three rival biker gangs at a Texas restaurant.

6. A senior Iranian official said OPEC is unlikely to cut oil output at its next meeting in June.

7. Nigeria’s military destroyed 10 Boko Haram camps on Sunday in the Sambisa forest.

8. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under pressure to reveal the list of computers that were spied on by German intelligence to help the US National Security Agency.



9. Greece had warned foreign officials earlier this month that it would not be able to pay the €750 million (£537 million; $US845 million) due in May to the International Monetary Fund, although the government ended up scraping together enough money in time.

10. Vietnam opposes a Chinese ban on all fishing activities in disputed areas of the Gulf of Tonkin.

And finally …

Thousands of people in Ecuador on Saturday planted a total of 647,250 trees in a single day.

