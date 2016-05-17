Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Thousands of Hong Kong police have been mobilized to secure the city ahead of a visit by Zhang Dejiang, the first senior official to come since the 2014 Occupy democracy protests

. Local media reported pavement bricks were being cemented to prevent them being used as missiles.

2. Around 600 Canadian oil workers were evacuated from Fort McMurrary in north Alberta after shifting winds turned a wildfire that’s been raging for weeks back toward the work camps. More than 80,000 residents were evacuated from Fort McMurray in early May.

3. Doctors have performed the first penis transplant in the US on a 64-year-old cancer survivor. “We’re cautiously optimistic,” Dr. Curtis L. Cetrulo, a leader of the surgical team, told The New York Times. “It’s uncharted waters for us.”

4. Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway has disclosed a stake in Apple. The company on Monday reported owning 9.81 million shares as of March 31.

5.

US presidential candidate Donald Trump said he is unlikely to have a good relationship with British Prime Minister David Cameron in an interview with Britain’s ITV television station

. Cameron called Trump “divisive, stupid and wrong” for proposing a temporary ban on Muslims entering the US.



6. Apple CEO Tim Cook will visit India this week and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apple declined to provide details of Cook’s schedule in India, his first official visit to the country as the head of the American technology company.

7. The South African rand crashed on Monday after reports that the finance minister might be arrested over “alleged irregularities at the nation’s revenue service,” according to Bloomberg.

8. A second Mexican judge has approved extradition of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to the United States. The process still awaits approval of Mexico’s foreign ministry and it can be appealed.

9. Nigeria has been dethroned as Africa’s largest oil producer. The country’s oil production is now below that of Angola after various attacks on energy infrastructure by a new militant group called the Niger Delta Avengers, according to the BBC.

10. The largest cruise ship ever build set sail over the weekend. Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas is roughly the same length as five Boeing 747s placed end to end and cost $1 billion (£69 million).

And finally …

NASA is developing a unique tracking technology that will cut flight cancellations and delays.

