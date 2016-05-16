Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. A suspicious package that led to the evacuation of Manchester United’s stadium on Sunday turned out to be a training device left by a private company after an exercise involving explosive search dogs. Manchester United was set to play its final match of the season against Bournemouth before the game was called off and a bomb disposal team carried out a controlled explosion.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund plans to sue Volkswagen over the impact of its emissions scandal, the Financial Times reports. The $850 billion oil fund is expected to join the class-action lawsuits filed against Volkswagen in German courts in the coming weeks.

Philippines’ president-elect Rodrigo Duterte plans to reintroduce executions by hanging and order military snipers to kill suspected criminals.

“I expect you to obey the laws so there will be no chaos. I will hit hard on drugs and I promise them (criminals) hell,” Duterte said in a press conference.

4. Colombian police seized 8 tonnes of cocaine near the Panama border, in what may be one of the largest seizures in recent history. The haul, with an estimated value of $240 million, was discovered in an underground hideaway on a banana plantation.

5. Amazon plans to launch private-label brands in the coming weeks, The Wall Street Journal reports. The new brands with names like Happy Belly, Wickedly Prime, and Mama Bear will include nuts, spices, tea, coffee, baby food, and vitamins.

6. Colombia’s government has reached an agreement with FARC rebels for children under 15 to leave its forces, the first step toward all minors leaving rebel ranks.

President Barack Obama took aim at presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the president’s commencement address at Rutgers University on Sunday.Obama never said Trump’s name but blasted Trump’s isolationist economic and foreign-policy messages, including his proposals to bar Muslims from entering the US and to build a wall along the southern border.

8. Donald Trump called The New York Times’ report about his treatment of women “a joke.” The Times report included interviews with subjects who described Trump’s “unsettling” penchant for comments about women’s bodies and “unwelcome” romantic advances, which they said occasionally occurred in the workplace.

9. North Korea allowed a Russian yacht to continue its journey two days after detaining it by “mistake,” Russian media said.

10. Hundreds of thousands of tiny red crabs have washed up on California’s Orange County beaches. Pelagic red crabs are usually found off Baja California, but currents that are part of the El Nino weather pattern are sweeping them north, The Orange County Register reports.

And finally …

Someone bought a lock of former US President Thomas Jefferson’s hair for nearly $7,000.

