1. The head of Burundi’s army said on Thursday that an attempt to overthrow President Pierre Nkurunziza had failed and that “loyal forces were “still controlling all strategic points.”

2. US President Barack Obama said he would come the Persian Gulf States’ defence if their territorial integrity was jeopardised, after a two-day summit held to reassure the Gulf states over the impact of a possible nuclear deal with Iran.

3. Over the past 48 hours, Italy has rescued nearly 3,600 migrants from overcrowded boats sailing from Libya.

4. The Islamic State group released an audio message Thursday purportedly from its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which references the Saudi-led air campaign against Shiite rebels in Yemen and criticises the Saudi royal family.

5. The Royal Air Force on Thursday sent jets to intercept two Russian military aircraft approaching UK airspace to the north of Scotland.

6. Consumer confidence in Russia has hit a record-low, while nearly one-fifth of the country can barely afford to buy food and other basics.

7. Mexico will pay $US3.3 million (£2.09 million) to the families of victims murdered by soldiers last year.

8. Deutsche Bank says Greece is “suffering a new exodus” of finance, as cash has flooded out of the country in the last six months.

9. Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have requested permanent NATO troops on their territory to counter increased Russian air and naval activity,

10. China is going invest $US50 billion (£31.7 billion) on infrastructure projects in Brazil.



Researchers have discovered the first warm-blooded fish, called the opah.

