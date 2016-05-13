Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Apple took a big shot at Uber, investing $1 billion in Didi Chuxing, Uber’s biggest car-hailing competition in China.

2. Brazil’s Senate voted to put President Dilma Rousseff on trial. Rousseff is suspended during the Senate impeachment trial for allegedly breaking budget rules.

3. Hezbollah announced that one of its top commanders, Mustafa Badreddine, had been killed in an Israeli air strike at the Syrian border.

4. Apple is no longer the most valuable company in the world. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, now has a higher market cap.

5. China confirmed that a fighter jet crashed into a sewing machine factory during a night training mission Wednesday, a sign that the country’s army is ramping up its combat readiness.

6. America’s chicken industry workers wear diapers because they aren’t allowed breaks, according to a new report. The pressure to keep up with the line speed is supposedly so great that supervisors routinely deny workers’ requests to go to the bathroom.

7. Hillary Clinton wants to shake up the Federal Reserve, endorsing a plan presented by Democratic lawmakers calling for more diversity at the Fed and removing bankers from the boards of regional branches.

8. Osama bin Laden’s young son is reportedly being groomed to take over Al Qaeda. Hamza bin Laden, thought to be in his mid-20s, released an audio message this week calling on jihadists to unite.

9. Donald Trump’s longtime butler wrote on Facebook that he thought President Obama should have been killed in his first term. Anthony Senecal posted that Obama “should have been taken out by our military and shot as an enemy agent in his first term !!!!!”

10. The Obama administration is issuing a sweeping decree on school bathrooms, telling every public school district in the country to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms that match their gender identity.

And finally …

