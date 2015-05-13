REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool Britain’s Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a group photograph with newly-elected Conservative Party MPs, at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain May 11, 2015.

1. Dozens of people were killed and several hundred injured after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday, just two weeks after an even stronger quake killed more than 8,000 people.

2. An Amtrak train travelling from Washington DC to New York derailed and crashed in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, killing at least 5 people.

3. North Korea reportedly executed its defence chief for showing disrespect to supreme leader Kim Jong-un by supposedly sleeping at a military event.

4.Verizon announced Tuesday it will acquire AOL for $US4.4 billion (£2.8 billion) in a move to create “the next generation of media through mobile and video.”

5.Secret letters sent from Prince Charles to British government ministers, known as the “spider memos,” will finally be published on Wednesday after a 10-year legal battle to reveal their contents.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a “substantial” El Nino event later in the year, a weather phenomenon that can be linked to extreme flooding and drought.

7. British Prime Minister David Cameron will propose new rules to limit the activity of organisations and individuals who promote militant ideologies.

8.Federal judges on Tuesday closed a criminal case against Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who was accused of conspiring to shield Iranians suspected of planning the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community centre.



9. Liberia held a celebration this week over news that the country was declared Ebola-free on Saturday by the World Health Organisation.



10. Russia is delaying the return of three astronauts from the International Space Station from this Thursday to June, after the recent failure of a cargo resupply ship.

And finally …

Uber is offering helicopter rides, called UberCopter, to the Cannes Film Festival opening on Wednesday.

