Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Apple is reportedly considering killing off iTunes music downloads entirely, phasing out its online music store in favour of Apple Music.

2. Theranos president and COO Sunny Balwani is stepping down and retiring. Balwani’s departure is the biggest leadership change to the company since its Northern California lab halted all testing.

3. Nissan and Mitsubishi confirmed they are discussing a possible merger. Nissan is reportedly in advanced talks to take a roughly one-third stake in its scandal-hit rival.

4. France’s already unpopular Socialist government faces a no-confidence vote Thursday, after bypassing parliament and forcing through a labour reform bill.

5. The South China Sea showdown is going to get nastier after an upcoming international court ruling. China claims much of the South China Sea, putting it at odds with four other nations.

6. A new Human Rights Watch report accuses Turkish guards of killing and injuring Syrian refugees. Over the past two months, Turkish border guards reportedly killed five people, including a child, and seriously injured 14 others.

7. A new militant group is shutting down Nigeria’s oil. A group calling itself the Niger Delta Avengers has claimed responsibility for an attack shutting down an offshore Chevron oil facility.

8. The first major test of the Hyperloop was a success. The startup Hyperloop One gave a demonstration of its Hyperloop propulsion system on Wednesday, which will be used in a full-scale version by the end of the year.

9. A comedian at Cannes made a rape joke to Woody Allen’s face and got gasps. Laurent Lafitte, a French comedian, said to Allen “You’ve shot so many of your films here in Europe and yet in the U.S. you haven’t even been convicted of rape.”

10. George Zimmerman is selling the gun he used to shoot and kill Trayvon Martin, an unarmed African American teenager, calling the weapon a “piece of American history.”

And finally …

32 incredible courses every golfer should play in their lifetime.

