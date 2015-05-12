REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015.

1. Greece warned Monday that the country will run out of money in two weeks as negotiations with the eurozone’s finance ministers to unlock bailout funds progress slowly.

2. The US government has approved Shell’s plans to resume drilling for oil and gas in the Arctic, three years after the company was forced to suspend operations in the region due to safety issues.



3.Sea-level is accelerating, a new study has found, contradicting a report from last year that said sea-level rise had been much lower than the previous decade.

4. Saudi Arabia’s new king will not attend a summit hosted by US President Barack Obama this week, which media reports speculate is partly a move to express displeasure with the US’ strengthening ties with Iran.



5.Around 5 million Syrians are living in areas at high risk from explosive weapons, like rockets and bombs, as fighting between insurgent groups and the Syrian military continues into its fifth year.



6.French President Francois Hollande on Monday met Fidel Castro and his brother, President Raul Castro, as the first Western leader to visit Cuba since the 1980s.

7. Alexandre Lamfalussy, the founding president of what later became the European Central Bank, died on Saturday at age 86.

8.Four of Google’s 48 self-driving cars in California have gotten into accidents since September, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.



9. A drug-resistant strain of typhoid fever is spreading globally, a new international study has found.



10. A Picasso painting, “Women of Algiers (Version O),” sold for $US179 million (£114 million) Monday night, setting a world record for art sold at an auction.

Prince Harry, 30, said in an interview from New Zealand he wants to settle and find a partner to “share the pressure” of royal duties.

