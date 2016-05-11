Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Hyperloop Technologies will demo its propulsion technology on its first test track in North Las Vegas on Wednesday. The Hyperloop is a futuristic transport system that carries passengers in capsules at speeds reaching more than 500 mph.

2. British Prime Minister David Cameron was caught on mic saying 2 countries at his anti-corruption summit are “fantastically corrupt.” Cameron described Nigeria and Afghanistan as “possibly the two most corrupt countries in the world.”

3. Bernie Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the West Virginia primary, slowing her march to the Democratic nomination.

4. Disney is ending development on its “Disney Infinity” line of video games, and is taking a $147 million charge to get out of the video-game publishing business entirely.

5. A Brazilian soccer legend gave an ominous warning to fans considering travelling to Rio for the Olympics. “I advise everyone with plans to visit Brazil for the Olympics in Rio — to stay home. You’ll be putting your life at risk here,” Rivaldo posted to his Instagram.

6. Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel is on Donald Trump’s campaign-finance team, according to CNN. Thiel is also named on Trump’s list of California delegates.

7. Amazon Web Services added Salesforce to its expanding user list. The $50 billion cloud-software maker will build some parts of its upcoming Internet of Things cloud software on top of AWS.

8. US Senators are urging airlines to drop bag fees, arguing it is one way to reduce long airport security lines this summer.

9. Stephen Curry just became the first unanimous MVP in NBA history. The Golden State Warriors star also became just the 11th player in NBA history to ever win consecutive MVPs.

10. Netflix cuts out over 6 days of commercials from your life per year, compared to cable TV, according to a new report.

And finally …

Watch a terrifying video of the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster, which hangs riders upside down at 165 feet in the air.

