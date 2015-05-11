REUTERS/Host Photo Agency/RIA Novosti Fireworks explodes over Red Square, with St. Basil’s Cathedral seen on the background, during the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2015.

1. The eurozone’s finance ministers will meet in Brussels today to continue talks to unlock bailout cash for Greece, one day before the country must pay a €750 million (£544 million; $US840 million) debt bill to the International Monetary Fund.

2. A powerful typhoon that hit the Philippines this weekend killed two people.

3. An exit poll in the first round of Poland’s presidential election suggests nationalist opposition candidate Andrzej Duda will face President Bronislaw Komorowski in a runoff on May 24.

4.The reelection of Britain’s conservative prime minister, David Cameron, sparked riots in central London over the weekend, leading to several arrests.



5. Some Russian soldiers are quitting the army over the crisis in Ukraine, calling into question the government’s repeated denial that Russians have been sent to fight in Ukraine.

6.Hundreds of people from Myanmar’s long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim group were rescued from boats off Indonesia on Sunday.



7.Economists expect the eurozone to report solid growth of 0.5% when figures are released on Wednesday, outperforming the US and the UK.

8.Russia marked 70 years since the end of World War II with a massive Victory Day parade in Moscow that included around 16,000 soldiers and hundreds of armoured tanks.

9. Cuban President Raul Castro thanked Pope Francis on Sunday for helping to renew diplomatic relations between the US and Cuba after more than 50 years, adding that he was so impressed with the pontiff that he was considering a return to Catholicism.

10. South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, on Sunday elected its first black leader, 34-year-old Musi Maimane.

And finally …

A rally between two Chinese players, Ma Long and Fang Bo, at the Table Tennis World Championships has been called the “point of the century” due to the speed and power of the exchange.

