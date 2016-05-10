Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Philippine politician Rodrigo Duterte claimed a landslide presidential victory on Tuesday. Duterte captivated Filipinos with vows of brutal but quick solutions to crime and poverty.

2. An impeachment vote on Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will go ahead this week as planned after an attempt to halt the Senate process. Rousseff faces being suspended from office in the vote starting Wednesday.

3. The CEO of fintech company Lending Club is stepping down, sending the stock crashing as much as 26% on Monday.

4. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published a huge database of the “Panama Papers” on Monday. The documents detail how some of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful people legally hide their cash.

5. President Barack Obama is considering whether to lift the three-decade-old US arms embargo on Vietnam, weighing closer military ties with the communist government.

6. Venezuela has extended a two-day workweek for public sector employees for another two weeks in an effort to save energy. Drought has reduced water levels at Venezuela’s main dam and hydroelectric plant.

7. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump suggested on Monday he would make an exception on a temporary ban on Muslims entering the US for London’s newly elected Muslim mayor. Trump said he was happy to see Sadiq Khan elected.

8. The United Nations is going to campaign against xenophobia and racism in dealing with refugees. The UN estimates there are 20 million refugees worldwide and another 40 million people displaced inside their own countries.

9. Amazon is launching its own recipe-delivery service, showing the company’s growing ambition in the grocery and food business.

10. Uber is changing how its carpooling product, UberPool, works in New York City. The changes make the service sound a lot more like a private bus line.

And finally …

