1. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders pulled off a stunning upset in the Michigan primary on Tuesday night. Sanders defeated Democratic frontrunner and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

2. Maria Sharapova failing an Australian Open doping test for a substance banned only weeks before was “reckless beyond description,” former World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Dick Pound said. The Russian, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion, revealed Monday she tested positive for the banned substance meldonium in January.

3. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney was accused of “making speculative pro-EU statements” that were “beneath the dignity of the BOE” by Conservative MP and Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg on Tuesday. Carney told Rees-Mogg he was “not going to let that stand.”

4. Asian shares stepped back further from two-month highs on Wednesday as a retreat in oil prices and weak Chinese trade data revived concerns about the health of the global economy.

5. Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump notched two key wins on Tuesday, further paving his path to his party’s nomination. Not longer after polls closed in Mississippi and Michigan on Tuesday evening, multiple news networks projected the real-estate developer would win both states.

6. A 3,000-year old Chinese board game was the focus of a very 21st century showdown Wednesday as South Korean Go grandmaster Lee Se-Dol kicked off his highly anticipated clash with the Google-developed supercomputer, AlphaGo.

7. Palestinian went on a stabbing spree along the Tel Aviv waterfront Tuesday as US Vice President Joe Biden arrived in the city, leaving an American tourist dead and 12 people wounded, police said. The attacker was from a town in the occupied West Bank and was shot dead by police, Israeli authorities said.

8. Holiday company Thomas Cook extended its cancellation of holidays to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh until October, meaning the destination will have been closed to UK arrivals for almost a year. Britain advised against flying to the region last November after the bombing of a Russian passenger jet.

9. Tom Hayes, a former UBS and Citigroup trader serving an 11-year jail sentence for conspiring to rig LIBOR global interest rates, was on Tuesday blocked from appealing to the UK’s Supreme Court against his conviction.

10. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has caused a stir after being pictured standing beside a purported mock-up of a miniaturised nuclear warhead during a meeting with his top atomic scientists.

