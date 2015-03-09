REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail Al-Shamiyah Front fighters inspect a new locally-made cannon named ‘Borkan’ (Volcano) as it was being launched towards forces loyal to Syria’s president Bashar Al-Assad located in Aleppo artillery school, March 7, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. The European Central Bank will begin on Monday its €1.1 trillion ($US1.2 trillion) quantitative easing programme to stimulate the economy.

2. Apple is holding the first major event of the year, in which its expected to reveal more details about the Apple Watch.

3. The German army is putting one of its battalions under Polish command as part of efforts to increase relations with its eastern neighbour.

4. On Sunday, US President Barack Obama delivered a speech at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where civil rights marchers were attacked by Alabama police 50 years ago.

5. Japan’s economy grew only 0.4% in the last quarter of 2014, which is less than original estimate of 0.6%.

6. The leader of Spain’s anti-austerity Podemos party warned in an interview with Reuters that austerity policies will lead to the rise of anti-immigrant right-wing parties.

7. A solar-powered plane took off from Abu Dhabi this morning, beginning a record-breaking attempt to fly around the globe over the next five months.



8. Venezuela will install roughly 20,000 fingerprint scanners at supermarkets to prevent food hoarding amid massive shortages.



9. Tesla is cutting jobs in China after missing a sales target.



10. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on the world to stop of the destruction of Iraqi cultural sites by the Islamic State group.

And finally …

Two super-rare coins — a five-dollar gold piece and a silver dollar — are expected to sell for $US10 million (£6.6 million) each at upcoming auctions.



