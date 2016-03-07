Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Nancy Reagan, former President Ronald Reagan’s wife, died on Sunday of congestive heart failure at the age of 94 in LA. A spokeswoman for the Reagan presidential library said she would be buried next to her husband, who died in 2004.

2. Uber has had five claims of rape and “less than 170” cases of sexual assault reported to its customer-service database concerning Uber rides between December 2012 and August 2015, the company confirmed to Business Insider.

3. A court in Iran sentenced to death Iranian businessman Babak Zanjani and two accomplices for embezzlement, the judiciary said on Sunday, in a case widely watched due to Zanjani’s prominent role in helping the government evade oil sanctions.

4. Bernie Sanders attacked presidential rival Hillary Clinton for her supposed coziness with Wall Street at the Sunday night Democratic debate in Flint, Michigan. Sanders, a Vermont senator, accused Clinton of allowing her “friends” on Wall Street to destroy the US economy.

5. South Korea and the United States kicked off their largest-ever joint military drills on Monday,prompting fresh warnings from North Korea of “indiscriminate” nuclear strikes against Seoul and the US mainland.

6. Internet Hall of Famer Ray Tomlinson has died. Tomlinson was the man who basically invented email as we know it today, including making the choice to use the “@” sign in an email address. He was 74.

7. Russia is stirring up anger over immigrants in Germany to topple Angela Merkel, a senior NATO communications expert told The Observer newspaper. Jānis Sārts said Russia is installing a communications network in Germany “that can be controlled” to stoke political unrest for German Chancellor Merkel.

8. A resident on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion who last year found a wing fragment from Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 said on Sunday he had come across a second possible piece from the missing plane.

9. Apple customers were targeted by hackers over the weekend in the first campaign against Macintosh computers using a pernicious type of software known as ransomware, researchers with Palo Alto Networks Inc told Reuters on Sunday.

10. The CFO of French energy giant EDF has resigned over a disagreement about the feasibility of an ambitious project to build Britain’s first new nuclear power plant in decades, a source close to the matter told AFP on Sunday,confirming a Bloomberg report.

And finally … These are the 11 companies with the most billionaires in the world.

