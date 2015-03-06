REUTERS/Stringer People perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks to celebrate the Lantern Festival, in Meizhou, Guangdong province, March 5, 2015.

1. The last known Ebola patient in Liberia has been discharged, although the country is still weeks away from being declared Ebola free.

2. Islamic State militants damaged an ancient archaeological site in northern Iraq with heavy vehicles.



Thousands of people are stranded in Nepal after a plane skidded off the runway and forced the closure of the country’s only international airport.

4. UberX, the low-cost arm of Uber, has been suspended in South Korea in an attempt to avoid a complete ban on the service.

5. US scientists say the El Niño pattern formed in the Pacific Ocean last month, but that it’s weak.

6. NASA’s Dawn spacecraft is on course to make history this Friday when it enters into orbit around the closest dwarf planet to Earth, Ceres.



7. Sunday marks the one-year anniversary since Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared over the Indian Ocean.



8. Convicted killer Jodi Arias will not get the death penalty for the murder of her boyfriend, Travis Alexander.

9. The Ringling Brothers Circus will end its iconic elephant performances in 2018 over growing concern for animal welfare.



10. Actor Harrison Ford was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries after crash landing his plane on a golf course near Los Angeles.



