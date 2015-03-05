REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee The face of a widow is seen daubed in colour after she took part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows’ ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Russia’s finance ministry says the car being sought in connection with the killing of Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov belonged to an “in-house security service” for the ministry.

2. US Ambassador to South Korea Mark Lippert was attacked with a knife by a pro-unification activist in Seoul.



3. China’s Premier Li Keqiang said the country’s economy faced more difficulties this year than in 2014 and projected growth of 7%, the lowest expansion rate in 25 years.

4. Australia has proposed a swap deal with Indonesia, offering to send over three convicted Indonesian drug criminals in return for two Australian prisoners set to be executed by firing squad.



5. Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson said he expects the price of oil to remain low over the next two years, with an average price of $US55.



6. The US effort to help Syrian rebels fight forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is struggling after the collapse of a CIA operation to arm insurgents.



7. An Italian photographer who won first prize in the World Press Photo contest has been stripped of his award for staging a photo.



8. Two new fossils suggest that the Homo genus emerged half a million years earlier than once thought.

9. Apple is reportedly postponing production of a larger, 12.9-inch iPad until December.

10. A new study found that last year, the number of people worldwide worth $US30 million (£19.7 million) or more increased to 172,850.



And finally …

There’s a scientific reason Indian food tastes so good.

NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.