1. The deadline looms for six global powers to finalise a preliminary nuclear deal with Iran.

2. Andreas Lubitz, the 27-year-old co-pilot who investigators believe deliberately crashed the Germanwings plane,

reportedly replied “hopefully” and “we’ll see” when briefed by the captain on their coming landing in

Dusseldorf.

3. Nigeria will continue to count votes in the presidential election Tuesday, while early results show ex-military ruler Muhammadu Buhari edging ahead of incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan.

4. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet

that the company will introduce a “new product line” on April 30 at its Hawthorne, California, facility.

5. Indiana Republicans pledged on Monday to clarify a new “religious freedom” law, giving businesses a right to refuse services on religious grounds, after activists said such measures could be used to discriminate against gays.

6. One man was killed and another injured after a car tried to ram the gate at US National Security Agency headquarters.

7.Japan will extend a trade embargo on North Korea and a ban on North Korean ships for two years for delaying its investigation into the abduction of Japanese citizens decades ago.

8. One million new “green jobs” will be created in China, the United States, and the European Union by 2030 if the regions carry out their pledges to curb global warming.

9. Canadian legislators on Monday voted in support of plans to bomb Islamic State positions in Syria.

10. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said on Tuesday that recent warming of the Pacific Ocean may indicate an El Nino weather event is forming.

Jay Z last night held a press conference in New York filled with some of the biggest names in music in order to promote his newly acquired streaming site Tidal.



