1. A man was arrested after hijacking an Egyptian passenger jet and forcing it to land in Cyprus on Tuesday.By the end of the hours-long standoff, all passengers and crew had been released from the plane unharmed.

2. The FBI told the Dutch police that two brothers were being sought by Belgian authorities a week before the pair blew themselves up in suicide attacks in Brussels,the Dutch interior minister said on Tuesday.

3. Donald Trump’s campaign manager was charged with misdemeanour battery on Tuesday in relation to an incident earlier this month in which he was accused of manhandling a reporter at a Trump campaign event.

4. By launching nuclear-capable missiles Iran has defied a United Nations Security Council resolution that endorsed last year’s historic nuclear deal,the United States and its European allies said in a joint letter seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

5. Dutch special police carried out a fresh raid overnight in Rotterdam following the weekend arrest of four terror suspects in the city. No new arrests were made after a building was searched, the Dutch news agency ANP said, quoting the Rotterdam prosecutor’s office.

6. Indian steel giant Tata Steel plans to sell its British assets in a move that puts thousands of jobs in doubt and strikes a deep blow to Britain’s steel industry. Tata said that trading conditions had “rapidly deteriorated” in Britain and Europe due to a global oversupply of steel.

7. Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse are interested in advising the Russian government on several privatisations as long as the deals do not violate sanctions,three banking sources told Reuters.

8. Actress and singer Patty Duke, who won an Oscar at age 16 for her portrayal of deaf-blind political activist Helen Keller in “The Miracle Worker,”died on Tuesday aged 69.

9. Google CEO Sundar Pichai made $100.5 million in 2015, according to a regulatory filing released Tuesday. It revealed that Pichai was paid a salary of $652,500, awarded restricted stock worth $99.8 million (which will vest fully in 2017), and given “other” compensation of $22,935.

10. Boeing will cut about 4,000 jobs in its commercial aeroplanes division by the middle of this year as it looks to control costs.

