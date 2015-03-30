REUTERS/Phil Noble A keeper holds a 12 week old Sumatran tiger cub during a routine health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in Chester northern England March 27 , 2015.

1. The captain of the doomed Germanwings flight reportedly screamed “open the damn door” after being locked out of the cockpit by the co-pilot, whom investigators believe deliberately crashed the plane.

2. Foreign ministers from the US, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China will meet with Iran’s foreign minister Monday to work out a preliminary nuclear deal ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

3. Greece still has not finalised the list of reforms it needs to unlock more bailout money as the nation will run out of cash by April 20.

4.

Two bodies have been recovered from the site of a building explosion and collapse in Manhattan’s East Village neighbourhood.

5. Investigators at the Germanwings crash site in the French Alps have identified 78 different strands of DNA from victim remains.

6. At an Arab summit on Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal attacked Russian President Vladimir Putin for being a hypocrite by supporting a resolution to problems in the Middle East while contributing to unrest by arming the Syrian regime.

7.Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said in a television interview that ISIS has expanded since the beginning of US-led air strikes against the group.

8. A magnitude-7.7 earthquake struck off of Papua New Guinea in the South Pacific, triggering a tsunami warning.



9.

Votes are being counted in Nigeria’s presidential election with incumbent president Goodluck Jonathan facing a close race with challenger retired general Muhammadu Buhari.





10. Twenty-three people were injured when an Air Canada plane crash landed at Halifax airport due to heavy snow.

And finally …

A 4-year-old girl from Pennsylvania boarded a public bus alone in the middle of the night because she wanted a slushy.

