Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The lone suspect charged over last week’s Brussels attacks was released on Monday because of a lack of evidence linking him to the carnage, Belgian prosecutors said.Belgian media had identified the man in a surveillance photo from Brussels Airport as Faycal Cheffou, who claimed to be a freelance journalist.

2. The US Justice Department said on Monday it had managed to access encrypted information stored on the iPhone belonging to one of the San Bernardino shooters,ending a contentious standoff between the government and Apple.

3. A man was shot by Capitol police after pointing what appeared to be a weapon at officers at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) in Washington, DC, on Monday.The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he underwent surgery, Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said in a press conference.

4. A request was filed on Monday to impeach Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff for obstructing justice, fiscal accounting tricks, and granting FIFA tax-exempt status during the 2014 World Cup. Rousseff already faces an impeachment process over the alleged manipulation of government accounts.

5. A Taiwanese toddler was beheaded in Taipei in what police said appeared to be a random killing, sending shock waves through the island. The victim was with her mother and headed to a metro station to meet up with relatives on Monday when she was attacked, according to a police statement.

6. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said he is planning a new law that will require refugees to learn German and integrate into society,or else lose their permanent right of residence.

7. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan warned a foreign diplomat on Monday over a “selfie” taken at the espionage trial of two journalists,after Britain’s consul-general tweeted a photo of himself with one of the reporters.

8. A former president of Honduras has pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges and admitted to taking bribes in the wide-ranging FIFA scandal over lucrative broadcast rights. Rafael Callejas, a member of FIFA’s television and marketing committee, entered the plea in federal court in New York.

9. Virtual reality company Oculus started shipping its highly awaited Rift headsets from Monday,about two years after the company was acquired by Facebook.

10. The deadline for anyone interested in making an offer to buy Yahoo’s core business is set to April 11, giving potential bidders just two weeks to submit their preliminary proposals,The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

And finally … A photographer captured these dismal photos of life in North Korea on his phone.

