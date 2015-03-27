REUTERS/Stringer An aerial view of a public cemetery ahead of the Qingming Festival, or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, March 26, 2015.

1. French prosecutors believe the co-pilot on the Germanwings flight that crashed in France locked the captain out of he cockpit and crashed the plane on purpose.



2. Airlines including Norwegian Air Shuttle, Britain’s easyJet, and Air Canada are among several carriers to quickly change their policy yesterday to require two people in the cockpit at all times.

3. An explosion caused a massive fire that spread to four buildings in New York City’s East Village neighboured in Manhattan, causing at least two buildings to collapse and injuring 19 people.

4.

Police seized the possessions, including boxes and a computer, belonging to the 28-year-old co-pilot who is believed to have crashed the Gemanwings plane into the French alps on purpose.

5. The Russian military is drastically cutting its planned fleet of fifth-generation fighter jets for 2020 due to the country’s current economic situation.



6. Ukraine’s $US3 billion debt owed to Russia could threaten the International Monetary Fund’s four-year financial aid program planned for the country.

7.Thousands in Mexico marched to mark the six-month anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students.



8. Egypt said it may send troops to Yemem to fight the Iranian-backed Houthis.

9.

Argentinian president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has been cleared of charges regarding an alleged conspiracy to protect Iranian officials over their supposed role in a 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre.

10. Amazon is in the early stages of talks to buy luxury

online retailer Net-a-Porter, which could be the tech giant’s largest acquisition ever, Forbes reports.

And finally …

Australian PGA golfer Aaron Baddeley made what is being called the craziest birdie in golf history.

