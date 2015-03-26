REUTERS/Suhaib Salem Masked Palestinian militants from the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of the Fatah movement, take part in an anti-Israel military drill in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 25, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. A senior military official says a pilot on the Germanwings flight that crashed in southern France was locked out of the cockpit, citing evidence from the cockpit voice recorder.

2. Legendary Warren Buffett announced yesterday that he and the private-equity firm 3G Capital would be merging their H.J. Heinz business with the publicly traded Kraft Foods to form the third-largest food and beverage company in North America.



3. Saudi Arabia has started bombing Iran-backed rebels in Yemen who just looted US intelligence files

4. The BBC fired “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson for his involvement in a “fracas” with one of the show’s producers, while the future of the wildly popular car show remains in balance.

5. Saudi Arabia is building up military equipment near the Yemen border, which appears to be a defencive move to combat Iranian-backed Houthi Shi’ite militants.

6. US-led coalition planes launched their first airstrikes against Islamic State militants in the Iraq city of Tikrit.

7. The United Nations said wars in Syria and Iraq have driven the number of asylum seekers worldwide to a 22-year-high.

8.Two people are dead and dozens missing after flash floods hit Chile’s Atacama desert, one of the driest regions in the world.

9. Facebook announced a bunch of new features at an event in San Francisco Wednesday, including the ability for to build apps that integrate directly into Facebook Messenger and a video player that any site will be able to embed directly on their site.

10. Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest £600 million ($US894 million) in advanced car manufacturing in Britain.



And finally …

England’s King Richard III, dug up from a grave beneath a car park, will finally get a proper burial.



