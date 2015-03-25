REUTERS/Olivia Harris A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media at its head office in Kuala Lumpur, March 24, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. The black box has been recovered from the Germanwings Airbus A320 that crashed in the French Alps on Tuesday morning, carrying 144 passengers, as it was flying from Barcelona to Dusseldorf.

2. Kraft Foods is reportedly in talks to be acquired by Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital.

3. Sweden intercepted four Russian military planes flying with their transponders off over Baltic region

4. “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson will reportedly be fired by the BBC for involvement in a “fracas” with one of the show’s producers.

5. Saudi Arabia is building up military equipment near the Yemen border, which appears to be a defencive move to combat Iranian-backed Houthi Shi’ite militants.



6.Ukrainian governor Ihor Kolomoisky, who is widely credited with helping to stop the advance of pro-Russian rebels in the east and one of the country’s richest men, has been ousted by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.



7.Thousands of people in Singapore watched as a gun carriage carried the body of the late first Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew to the Parliament House, where he will lie in state until Saturday.

8.Delhi officials have asked India’s Informational Technology industry to block car-sharing app Uber and its Indian rival Ola.

9. A company behind the Hyperloop, a high-speed transportation system dreamt up by serial entrepreneur Elon Musk, is hiring workers and leasing space in downtown Los Angeles.

10. China has provided the US with a list of “economic fugitives,” many of them corrupt government officials, who may have fled to the states.



And finally …

A guy climbed 3,139 steps in a Taipei skyscraper on a bicycle and set a world record.



NOW WATCH: This Animated Map Shows How European Languages Evolved



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.